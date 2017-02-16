Ferrari’s most powerful V12 yet: the 812 Superfast

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its new, appropriately named 812 Superfast, which the Italian automaker bills as the “most powerful and fastest” series model its history.

Powered by a slightly larger 6,5-litre version of its famous V12 engine, the new flagship GT makes a whopping 588 kW at 8 500 r/min. Yes, that’s more than the F12tdf and the same number achieved by the LaFerrari, if one excludes its electric assistance.

Maximum torque of 718 N.m is on tap at 7 000 r/min, with 80% available at 3 500 r/min. Ferrari says this improves both driveability and pick-up at low revs. Top speed is quoted as being in excess of 340 km/h, while the 0-100 km/h sprint takes a claimed 2,9 seconds.

The brand says the engine’s power is underscored by a “full, rich exhaust sound”. Ferrari believes the new 812 Superfast will usher in a new era in the brand’s 12-cylinder history, building on the “invaluable legacies of the F12berlinetta and F12tdf”.

The new performance levels were achieved in part by adopting a 350 bar direct injection system for the very first time on a high-performance engine and pairing it with variable geometry intake tracts “conceptually derived from those of naturally aspirated F1 engines”.

The front-engined 812 Superfast’s dual-clutch transmission has specific gear ratios, which combined with shorter up- and down-shifting times between gears, ostensibly sharpen throttle response further still.

Interestingly, the 812 Superfast is the first Ferrari to sport electric power steering. It also features the latest 5.0 version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control system.

Inside, Ferrari says the cabin has been given a “sportier, more radical look”. The horizontal dash loops around the central air vents for a “sophisticated, sculptural” appearance. New seats feature alongside a fresh steering wheel and redesigned instrument clusters, infotainment and air-conditioning units.

The car will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in a special new colour, Rosso Settanta, which marks the company’s 70th anniversary.