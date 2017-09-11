Fiat 500X gets added personality with Urbana Edition

Since it was launched globally back in 2014 we haven’t heard that much about the Fiat 500X crossover other than those two custom concepts that were shown off at SEMA two years ago. Now, however the 500X has been provided with a special variant dubbed the Urbana Edition.

The Urbana Edition provides the Fiat 500X with a cosmetic ‘urban look’ by finishing the mirror caps, door handles, tail-lamp surrounds, tailgate bezel, fascias, and sill moldings in a metallic-iron black. This is complemented by a set of 18-inch matte black alloy wheels with a copper centre cap. Black side roof rails and dark headlamp surrounds top off the visual package.

Five colours can be chosen from for the Urbana Concept; graphite gray, glue sky metallic, white clear coat and black clear coat.

Inside the 500X Urbana Edition boasts a unique set of seats with with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper embroidered 500 logos. A black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, black-painted centre console and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels are also included.

The Fiat 500X Urbana Edition will be making its way into international dealerships by the fourth quarter of this year. FCA South Africa is yet to make an announcement regarding local availability.