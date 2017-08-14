Fiat Chrysler group to be bought by Chinese brand?

A fresh report out of the United States suggests that a “well-known” Chinese automaker earlier this month made an offer to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

That offer, reports Automotive News, was rejected on account of not being high enough. But more are apparently expected.

The report also cites various sources as saying major Chinese automakers – including Geely Holding, Great Wall Motors, Dongfeng and the Guangzhou Automobile Group – have been “conducting their own due diligence” on a potential purchase of the American company.

Automotive News suggests that any possible sale would involve the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands, with Maserati and Alfa Romeo excluded from the transaction. The publication speculates that the latter two brands would be spun off in a manner similar to Ferrari.

FCA, of course, has been openly seeking a buyer for the past couple of years, after proposals to tie up with both General Motors and Volkswagen fell through.