Fiat Chrysler to spin off Alfa and Maserati brands?

First there were reports that various Chinese automakers were interested in buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Then came confirmation that GWM was keen to purchase the Jeep brand. And now the latest reports suggest FCA is considering spinning off its Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.

According to Automotive News, FCA is mulling the move to make these two brands independent of the group, which would echo its treatment of the Ferrari brand. The US report furthermore suggested that FCA’s components operations could also become transformed into a separate entity.

Such a strategy, Automotive News points out, would allow FCA to focus on mass-market vehicles, which would in turn make it more likely that a competitor could be convinced to come on board in some sort of partnership (something CEO Sergio Marchionne has been seeking for some time now).

If the plan were to be implemented, FCA would likely retain the Jeep brand, along with the Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram badges.