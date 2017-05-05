Fiat Fullback range to grow with 2,4 Di-D flagship

Fiat’s local Fullback line-up is set to expand from three to five derivatives, with a new automatic-equipped variant taking its place at the summit of the range.

The first model in the local line-up with a self-shifting (five-speed automatic) transmission, the new flagship double-cab bakkie features 4×4 and boasts the brand’s LX trim level.

However, unlike the manual 4×4 LX model – which uses a 131 kW/400 N.m 2,5-litre turbodiesel engine – the new auto variant employs a 2,4-litre oil-burner tuned to deliver 113 kW and 380 N.m. The price for this newcomer? R499 000.

Both engines, of course, come from the Mitsubishi stable, with the Fullback itself being based on the Triton. Interestingly, though, the 2,4 Di-D appears to have been detuned for use in the Fullback, what with the version in the local Triton range churning out 133 kW and 430 N.m.

The enlarged Fullback line-up will also include a new single-cab derivative (in addition to the existing petrol-powered model), which makes use of the same 2,5 Di-D unit featured in the 4×2 double-cab SX, delivering 100 kW and 324 N.m to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. This model will be priced at R269 900.

Pricing:

Fiat Fullback single-cab 2,4: R232 900

Fiat Fullback single-cab 2,5 Di-D: R269 900

Fiat Fullback 2,5 Di-D double-cab SX: R402 900

Fiat Fullback 2,5 Di-D double-cab 4×4 LX: R468 900

Fiat Fullback 2,4 Di-D double-cab 4×4 LX auto: R499 000