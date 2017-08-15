Fiat Panda is back in SA! Here’s how much you’ll pay

The Fiat Panda has returned to South Africa, with the four-derivative local range priced from R184 900. Take note, however, that this is by no means a new vehicle.

In fact, this third-generation version was revealed back in 2011 (and made a brief appearance in SA, before the brand stopped bringing it in), while the Cross version was unveiled in 2014.

All four variants in the local range employ the automaker’s tiny 0,9-litre, two-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (branded TwinAir), as used by the 500.

The Easy and Lounge derivatives have 63 kW and 145 N.m sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox (with a claimed average fuel consumption of 5,0 L/100 km), while the 4×4 models are equipped with a six-speed manual as standard (and come in at a claimed 5,9 L/100 km).

The range-topping Cross, however, has ever-so-slightly more power at 66 kW, as well as a drive mode selector with hill descent control.

All models come with four airbags as standard, along with a three-year/100 000 km warranty and three-year/100 000 km service plan, with intervals of 15 000 km.

Look out for a driving impression later this week…

Pricing:

Fiat Panda 0,9 TwinAir Easy: R184 900

Fiat Panda 0,9 TwinAir Lounge: R199 900

Fiat Panda 0,9 TwinAir 4×4: R229 900

Fiat Panda 0,9 TwinAir 4×4 Cross: R249 900