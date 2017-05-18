Fiat reveals new Argo hatchback (to replace Punto)

Fiat in South America has released the first official images of the new Argo, a light hatchback positioned to replace the Punto.

Although not many details have been released, we do know that the Argo will be launched initially in Brazil. No word yet on whether there are plans to eventually offer the newcomer locally, but rumour has it that other emerging markets – such as India – are under consideration.

According to Motor1, the Argo will be available in Brazil with a choice of three petrol engines: a 1,0-litre, a 1,3-litre and a 1,8-litre. Three trims levels are expected to be on offer, with the images seen here depicting the range-topper, complete with daytime running lights, red bumper trim and a chrome-tipped exhaust.

Expect the newcomer to compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai i20.