Fiat SA wants you to trade in your scrapped car…

Fiat SA hopes to lure buyers into vehicles like its new Tipo with a scrapping deal.
July 25th 2017Ryan Bubear

Fiat South Africa has launched a campaign that allows owners of scrapped cars to trade them in for more “environmentally friendly” Fiat vehicles.

Under its new scrapped vehicle campaign, Fiat SA says buyers will be offered up to R40 000 by the Fiat dealership upon receipt of a scrapping certificate for their old vehicle. This amount can then be used towards the purchase of a new or used Fiat vehicle.

In order to qualify, the local arm of the Italian automaker says buyers will be required to produce a scrapping or deregistration certificate, proof of ownership and proof that the vehicle in question was registered in the name of the buyer for at least the previous six months.

Fiat SA adds that buyers who wish to take part in the campaign but have not yet scrapped their vehicle “would need to do so in person at the relevant licensing department”, with the vehicle needing to be deregistered on eNatis and with the South African Police Service.

The company says vehicles that are eligible for deregistration or scrapping include those that have been declared unfit for operation on public roads, have been stolen and not recovered, have been permanently demolished or have become exempt from registration.

  • Temalangeni Dlamini

    who can i contact about this? i have a fiat Stilo 1.6 2004 that needs to go through this process.

    • Hi Temalangeni,
      We’d suggest speaking to your local Fiat dealer.
      Kind regards,
      CAR magazine

