First new E-Class Coupé rolls off production line

Production of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has officially kicked off at the German brand’s plant in Bremen.

The new E-Class Coupé was revealed at the North American International Auto Show back in December (you can read more about the new model here).

Based on the saloon, the coupé is already available to order in some markets. South Africans can expect a local introduction in the second quarter of 2017 (likely in May), with the cabriolet variant to follow in the third quarter.

Interestingly, the new E-Class Coupé is being produced alongside the C-Class Coupé and C-Class Cabriolet in Bremen.

The plant currently produces ten different models, the highest number of variants of any plant within the Mercedes-Benz network.

“The ability to build such a diversity of models in Bremen is made possible by a highly flexible production system and intelligent manufacturing concepts, for example by producing all our coupés and cabriolets on one line,” said Peter Theurer, site manager of the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant.

The international media launch of the new E-Class Coupé takes place at the end of February.