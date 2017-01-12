First new Nissan Micra rolls off the production line

Production of the new Nissan Micra has officially kicked off, with the first cars rolling off the line this week.

The new, fifth-generation Micra is manufactured at Flins, France, at a plant operated by Nissan’s Alliance partner, Renault. That makes the little hatchback – which was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year – the first Nissan passenger car to be built in a Renault plant in Europe.

Flins, to the west of Paris, is a factory that also produces the Renault Clio and Zoe.

The new Micra is a radical progression from the long-in-the-tooth model that it is replacing, and will be available with a choice of three engines – two small-capacity petrol mills and one 1,5-litre diesel.

When will we see this new supermini in local dealerships? Well, Nissan South Africa has yet to officially announce its plans, but hopefully we’ll know more after vehicle goes on sale in Europe in February.