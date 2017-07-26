Focus RS driver nabbed doing 250 km/h in Gauteng

A 27-year-old man was recently arrested after reportedly being nabbed at 250 km/h in his new Ford Focus RS in Gauteng.

According to the Kempton Express, the driver of the all-wheel-drive hot hatch was on his way from Limpopo to Tembisa, and had two male passengers in the vehicle with him at the time.

The Focus RS driver was allegedly caught doing more than double the speed limit on the R21 near the Olifantsfontein on- and off-ramps.

“The lawbreaker never cited any reason for speeding excessively. He was detained at Olifantsfontein police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving,” said Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson, Inspector Kobeli Mokheseng.