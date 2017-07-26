Focus RS driver nabbed doing 250 km/h in Gauteng

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Ford Focus RS
A Ford Focus RS driver has reportedly been nabbed at 250 km/h in Gauteng.
July 26th 2017Ryan Bubear

A 27-year-old man was recently arrested after reportedly being nabbed at 250 km/h in his new Ford Focus RS in Gauteng.

According to the Kempton Express, the driver of the all-wheel-drive hot hatch was on his way from Limpopo to Tembisa, and had two male passengers in the vehicle with him at the time.

The Focus RS driver was allegedly caught doing more than double the speed limit on the R21 near the Olifantsfontein on- and off-ramps.

“The lawbreaker never cited any reason for speeding excessively. He was detained at Olifantsfontein police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving,” said Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson, Inspector Kobeli Mokheseng.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /

  • C4d3ll

    Incompetent scum of a Metro Police force!
    Who was in danger? Who was killed? Speed kills mos? All 3 occupants are alive and well no?
    Yet the name and shame game continues.
    Easier to sit on their obese bottoms hiding than do visible policing actually promoting road safety!
    And what do you get? Media attention as every reporter in their best possible look I am the chizniz voice say: two hundred and fifty! Pfffftttt
    If the buffoons could spend half their day curbing drunk driving, texting and driving, taxi’s, non road legal cars…
    Inspector Kobeli Mokheseng deserves a high five. In the face. With a steel chair.

    • Papiki Da-Amphibian

      I could not have said it better

    • ToXiCsS

      Comepletely agree, and then Mr.Policeman cruises at 150km/h with his gti in the right highway lane without sirens on because hes just chilling but he’s a policeman so the law apparently never applies to him.

  • C4d3ll

    I think the word you are looking for is tall. Not high.

    Seeing that you like hydrogen and not going fast around corners such comments are welcome. How many mpg does your Prius give?

    (I guess this comment is safe seeing that you don’t like guns either.)