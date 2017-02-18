For sale: Donald Trump’s ex-limousine, priced at…

A rare Cadillac limousine once owned by US president Donald Trump is up for sale in the United Kingdom.

Appearing on the “Exchange and Mart” website, the 1988 Cadillac is listed at £50 000 (about R810 000), although it is expected to go to auction in the near future.

It has 45 000 miles (72 000 km) on the clock and has had as many as five previous owners.

The limousine was built by Cadillac in 1988, after being commissioned by Trump. It arrived in the UK in 1991. There were apparently initial plans to produce 50 of “Cadillac Trump” units, but only two were actually built.

“This is a unique vehicle that offers a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to buy a car that will always attract interest,” said Sean Tanner, commercial director for Gloucester-based Sevenvale Cars, which is offering the vehicle for sale.

“We know the current owner well, he bought the Cadillac ten years ago and it’s been his pride and joy and it has even starred in a couple of films, so we hope this will fetch a good price,” he added.