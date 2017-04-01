Ford adds Mustang’s ‘line lock’ feature to Ranger!

While Ford Motor Company may not officially favour the aftermarket fitment of F-150 Raptor-style cladding onto its smaller Ranger double-cab range, it nevertheless clearly appreciates the level of shared enthusiasm that surrounds both its popular bakkie products.

While from a South African perspective the inclusion of satellite navigation within the company’s already impressive Sync3 infotainment system is significant news in itself, Ford’s decision to also add the Line Lock mode introduced with the Mustang will have enthusiasts particularly excited.

Activated via the vehicle’s onboard computer, Line Lock braces the front brakes while leaving the rear units (drums in the case of the Ranger) free. A corresponding blast of the throttle pedal sees the rear wheels light up while the vehicle is held stationary by its activated front calipers.

A spokesperson for Ford South Africa confirmed that while the decision to introduce this “burnout” function into the newest Ranger range could well raise the ire of a South African motoring public already sensitive to irresponsible driving, it was impossible to ignore the fact that many Ranger owners were, in fact, drawn to the racier side of the brand. Indeed, this perhaps explains the popularity of aftermarket (and warranty voiding) items such as larger-than-standard wheels and various otherwise superfluous body fairings and claddings.

To date, the Ford Ranger continues its toil with the Toyota Hilux for bragging rights near the summit of the overall monthly South African sales chart.

*If you’ve not already figured it out, this was our April Fools’ Day story for 2017…