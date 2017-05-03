Ford adds styling pack and 1,5 TDCi to Focus range

Ford South Africa has tweaked its local Focus line-up, adding the option of a new ST-mimicking “styling pack” for Trend specification hatchback derivatives, an updated infotainment system and the addition of a fresh 1,5-litre Duratorq TDCi engine.

The latter is available in both sedan and hatchback body styles, and essentially replaces the 1,6 TDCi engine. The Focus ST and Focus RS also gain slight equipment upgrades, with the full local range now standing at 19 derivatives.

The styling pack, which is available as an option on the Trend five-door models only, comprises a new colour-coded body styling kit, along with a cheeky rear spoiler and an electrically operated tilt-and-slide sunroof. Multi-spoke 17-inch alloys with low-profile tyres are also part of the package.

Ticking this options box also buys you bi-xenon HID headlamps (with a dynamic cornering functionality) and LED daytime running lights, along with heated and folding electrically adjustable side-mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear privacy glass.

The price for this package? Some R19 984.

The Driver Assistance Pack, meanwhile, is available on four and five-door Trend models, and has been upgraded with the introduction Ford’s Sync3 infotainment system, which includes navigation.

Sync3 also offers the benefits of smartphone integration provided through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (although licenses are still being finalised for official release in South Africa). Other features of this package (which costs R17 089) include Advanced Active Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Aid, as well as an integrated rearview camera.

So, on to that new 1,5-litre TDCi turbodiesel engine. This oil-burner makes 88 kW (up from the old 1,6-litre’s 85 kW) and 270 N.m (the latter on tap from 1 750 to 2 500 r/min) and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. It is available in both Ambiente and Trend specification.

Lastly, the Focus ST1, ST3 and RS all now boast rear parking sensors as standard, with the ST3 derivative also gaining a reversing camera. Sync3 and a 10-speaker sound system (with built-in sub-woofer), meanwhile, are now available as options in the ST3 and Focus RS.

Pricing:

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Ambiente hatch: R259 900

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Ambiente auto hatch: R272 900

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Trend hatch: R278 900

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Trend auto hatch: R290 900

Ford Focus 1,5 EcoBoost Trend hatch: R313 900

Ford Focus 1,5 EcoBoost Trend auto hatch: R330 900

Ford Focus 1,5 TDCi Ambiente hatch: R315 300

Ford Focus 1,5 TDCi Trend hatch: R326 300

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Ambiente sedan: R254 900

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Ambiente auto sedan: R267 900

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Trend sedan: R 271 900

Ford Focus 1,0 EcoBoost Trend auto sedan: R285 900

Ford Focus 1,5 EcoBoost Trend sedan: R307 900

Ford Focus 1,5 EcoBoost Trend auto sedan: R324 900

Ford Focus 1,5 TDCi Ambiente sedan: R296 300

Ford Focus 1,5 TDCi Trend sedan: R301 300

Ford Focus 2,0 EcoBoost ST1: R440 000

Ford Focus 2,0 EcoBoost ST3: R481 900

Ford Focus 2,3 EcoBoost RS: R699 900