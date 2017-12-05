Ford expands Ranger Fx4 line-up, tweaks trim level…

Back in April, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa added a limited-edition Fx4 derivative to its burgeoning local Ranger line-up. Now the brand says the Fx4 treatment will be available “in limited quantities” on other Ranger derivatives, too.

While the original Fx4 variant was based exclusively on the 3,2-litre XLT double-cab 4×4 model, Ford SA says the styling package will now be offered on all XLT double-cab variants. That means you can have your Fx4 with either the 2,2-litre or 3,2-litre turbodiesel engine, in either manual or automatic.

As before, the Fx4 package includes black finishes for the radiator grille, foglamp bezels, side-mirrors, roof-rails, exterior door handles and the tailgate handle. The 17-inch alloys are likewise finished in black, with the side-steps, rear bumper and Fx4 tubular sports bar receiving the same treatment. A fitted bed-liner for the load-bay and obligatory “Fx4” decals complete the makeover.

Ford has yet to indicate pricing for each new Fx4 derivative, but it’s worth noting that the package previously added R15 000 to the total.

Interestingly, Ford SA has also announced that all Ranger XLT and Fx4 models will now be standard with front parking sensors, in addition to the already standard rear sensors and reversing camera.

Furthermore, the Ranger will now also be available with a spray-in bed-liner “direct from the factory” as an added-cost option. Ford says the liner (pictured below) is a Polyurea-based two-component material that provides “rugged durability and anti-slip protection” for the load-bay, adding that “minor and major repairs” to the spray-in liner – which is covered by the standard four-year/120 000 km warranty – can be performed at Ford dealerships.