Ford extends ‘burnout’ mode to four-pot Mustang

If you want Ford’s so-called “electronic line-lock” feature in the current Mustang, you have to buy one of the V8 derivatives (which, let’s face it, you should be doing anyway). But when the facelifted model arrives, Ford says the burnout function will have been extended to the four-cylinder EcoBoost variants, too.

That’s right, what Ford describes as a “track-exclusive feature” will be standard on all new Mustangs (except those in Australia, probably) from 2018, including those equipped with the 2,3-litre four-pot. The feature is available regardless of whether the six-speed manual or new 10-speed automatic transmission is specified.

Models equipped with the 12-inch digital instrument display will furthermore feature a “video-game-like animation” of a spinning alloy wheel kicking up a cloud of smoke to indicate when the electronic line-lock feature is activated (see animation below).

Forgot how the system works? Well, using steering wheel-mounted thumb switches, the driver toggles through a menu on the instrument cluster to activate electronic line-lock. Once engaged, the system builds pressure on the front brake callipers. Another button press holds the pressure for up to 15 seconds, allowing the driver to hit the throttle and spin the rear wheels while the car stays in place.

“We introduced line-lock on EcoBoost Mustangs because we didn’t want those customers to miss out,” said Mark Schaller, Ford Mustang marketing manager.

“The number of people choosing EcoBoost power continues to grow globally, and with the increased torque and new features coming on the new Mustang, customers will not be disappointed.”