Ford fires CEO Mark Fields in major shakeup – report

Ford will soon announce that chief executive Mark Fields will leave the company, according to a new report out of the United States.

Citing “a person familiar with the situation”, Forbes reports that Fields will be replaced by 62-year-old James Hackett, the current head of its Ford Smart Mobility subsidiary. Under Fields, according to Forbes, Ford’s share price has plummeted some 40 percent.

The publication adds that other Blue Oval executives will also “assume larger roles”.

The report suggests that the shakeup is a result of executive chairman Bill Ford “and the rest of the board” losing confidence in Fields, who replaced Alan Mulally back in 2014.