Ford GT’s customisable digital dashboard revealed

Ford has revealed the first images and videos of its new GT’s digital instrument display, which presents its information according to which of the five driving modes is selected.

The high-resolution, 10-inch digital display replaces the analogue dials of the original GT, with Ford saying it was developed to display all relevant information to the driver regardless of the driving conditions.

The five drive modes – Normal, Wet, Sport, Track and V-Max – are accessed using controls mounted on the steering wheel. In each mode, the driving information is presented to the driver in a unique way, tailored to the selected driving mode.

In Track mode, for example, the rev counter and gear selection are given prominence, while selecting V-Max sees a pared-down configuration instead emphasise the car’s speedometer.

Ford says it asked Le Mans winner Scott Maxwell for feedback on the display, and he suggested that the company’s engineers change the rev counter design to provide an expanded view of the 3,5-litre V6 EcoBoost engine’s redline for “greater peripheral visibility”.

Ford describes the new digital instrument display technology as the “dashboard of the future”, adding that the technology will be shared with other Ford vehicles in the years ahead.

Check out the videos below to see the new display in action…