Ford Ranger and Everest handed more standard kit

Ford South Africa says it has increased the standard specification levels of various Ranger derivatives, making similar changes to the locally built Everest range at the same time.

The XL, XLS, XLT and range-topping Wildtrak variants of the Ranger bakkie all boast changes to their standard equipment levels.

Ford’s latest-generation SYNC3, in this guise complete with a navigation-equipped infotainment system (and capable of handling both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto once local licensing issues have been sorted out), makes its debut in the Ranger XLT and Wildtrak models, as well as in the Everest XLT and Limited derivatives.

Ford says this incorporates all the benefits of the SYNC3 system (which includes free annual map updates for five years) introduced last year, with the addition of a full suite of integrated navigation functions accessed via the eight-inch touchscreen and voice command system.

Navigation systems sold in South Africa include access to more than 20 country maps on the continent. Additionally, guidance is available in a number of languages, including Afrikaans, Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and isiZulu.

All Everest 4×2 models, as well as the Ranger XL, XLS, XLT and Wildtrak derivatives, now also feature a rear differential lock. Ranger XLS models, meanwhile, gain a reversing camera and parking distance control sensors, while a spare wheel lock is now standard on all models.