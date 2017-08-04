Ford Ranger MS-RT tuning pack now offered in SA!

South Africans have made a habit of customising their Ranger double-cab bakkies, with even Ford recognising the demand for faux-Raptor kits by recently launching the cosmetically enhanced Fx4 package. And now British motorsport company M-Sport’s tuning pack for the 3,2-litre TDCi version of the big bakkie has become available locally.

Distributed by the folks over at Centurion-based Ford Performance Centre (seemingly in the process of rebranding from Laz Performance, from what we understand), the MS-RT package can be ordered in two flavours: one with added under-bonnet performance and one without.

The level one option (for the sum of R235 000) includes the aggressive MS-RT body kit you see in the accompanying images (which looks pretty similar to the limited edition VR46 offered overseas), plus a twin-pipe sports exhaust system, a styling bar, a 45 mm suspension lift-kit, a radiator plate, fuel tank protection, 18-inch alloys (wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain rubber as standard), daytime running lights, matte black side-steps (with rubber tread), tinted rear windows, mudflaps, a tonneau cover, a load-bin liner, MS-RT decals, Nappa leather trim inside, a sports steering wheel and special floor mats.

Bumping up to level two, meanwhile, includes all of the above, but adds a performance upgrade that ostensibly boosts the 3,2-litre, five-cylinder turbodiesel’s peak outputs from the stock 147 kW and 470 N.m to a healthier 200 kW and 640 N.m. This is achieved thanks to a turbo upgrade, an uprated intercooler, a high-flow exhaust system and a (five-map) UniChip.

This second option costs R315 000, with Ford Performance Centre saying it includes a “comprehensive” three-year/60 000 km drivetrain warranty. Take note, of course, that going this route (or, indeed, even level one) will – as it stands – void your factory warranty with Ford South Africa.

Head over to our sister publication, Leisure Wheels, for more details, images and a full driving impression of this tuned double-cab bakkie…