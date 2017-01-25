Ford reveals performance figures for the GT.

The Ford GT was officially revealed two years ago and has gathered quite a large fan base despite not having been revealed with any performance figures.

Since its release the GT has claimed a Le Mans victory, been denied to many of those who applied for a preorder and been under fire for speeding during its testing stages.

After a testing session at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada, the Ford engineers have found that their creation is faster than both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale on that track.

This was partly possible thanks to the turbocharged 3,5-litre V6 which has now been SAE-rated to deliver 482 kW and 746 N.m of torque. With this, the GT is also capable of reaching a top speed of 347 km/h. The dry weight figure of 1 361 kg also helps it get up to speed.

Soon to be owners of the Ford GT are said to receive their cars by the end of this year. These results should make the wait a little bit harder to bear.