Ford SA adds blinged-up FX4 model to Ranger line-up

Clearly recognising a demand for the sort of accessories that many South African owners have already applied to their own bakkies, Ford has added a new limited edition Ranger FX4 model to its local line-up.

Ford SA says the FX4 badge is “derived from the all-conquering Ford F-Series pick-ups in the United States”. The new variant is based on the 3,2-litre XLT double-cab 4×4 (worth 147 kW/470 N.m), and is available in either six-speed manual or automatic guise.

The manual model comes in at R593 900, while the auto costs R608 900 (each R15 000 more than the models on which they are based).

So, what do you score for the extra cash? Well, the Ranger FX4 features black finishes for the front grille, foglamp bezels, side-mirror caps, roof rails, door handles and tailgate handles.

A set of “Panther Black” 17-inch alloys is also part of the package, with this dark hue repeated on the side-steps, rear bumper and tubular sports bar. The loadbed, meanwhile, is protected by a fitted bedliner, while obligatory FX4 decals are applied to the sides of the vehicle and to the tailgate. Four colours are available (the no-cost Frozen White, as well as Moondust Silver, Sea Grey and Panther Black).

“This is an exciting special addition to the Ranger line-up that has its own distinct personality, and was designed to be unique in a cluttered market place,” said Tracey Delate, general manager for marketing at Ford SA.

“There’s a strong demand for accessorising and customising the standard Ranger amongst enthusiast customers, and the Ranger FX4 fills that niche superbly, while maintaining the exceptional capabilities of the XLT model,” added Delate.

And, of course, the four-year/120 000 km warranty…

Pricing:

Ford Ranger FX4 3,2 TDCi double-cab 4×4: R593 900

Ford Ranger FX4 3,2 TDCi double-cab 4×4 (auto): R608 900