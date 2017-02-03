Ford SA says it’s ‘grateful for customer confidence’

Ford Kuga badge
New sales of the Ford Kuga fell to just 74 units in January 2017.
February 3rd 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa says it is grateful for what it calls “the continued customer confidence” in its brand despite the recent Kuga recall.

The local arm of the US automaker was commenting after Naamsa released industry sales figures for January 2017.

Ford SA says it sold a total of 6 634 vehicles in the first month of the year, which represented a 1,7% increase on the corresponding month in 2016 and a total market share of 14,5%.

“We are encouraged by and grateful for the continued customer confidence in the Ford brand and our current range of products, despite the challenges relating to the safety recall announced in January for the 1,6-litre Kuga sold in South Africa in 2013 and 2014,” said Gerhard Herselman, general manager for sales for the sub-Saharan Africa region.

“Ford is actively addressing the issue of the Kuga 1,6 safety recall, and we are absolutely committed to doing right by our customers in South Africa. We will do what it takes to address customer concerns and maintain confidence in our products and the company.

“We appreciate our customers standing by us through this difficult period, as we focus on resolving these issues and delivering vehicles that are designed and manufactured with the highest standards of safety, technology, reliability and value for money,” Herselman said.

Although Kuga sales fell to just 74 units in January, the Ranger (2 677) topped the list of SA’s best-selling bakkies, ousting the Toyota Hilux for the month. Ford says its Everest (365) achieved its second-highest sales to date, while the Mustang managed an all-time high of 128 units.

As pointed out in our list of SA’s best-selling passenger vehicles, the Fiesta (1 707) and EcoSport (828) also maintained momentum in January. The Ford Fusion and Tourneo Connect, however, made our list of SA’s worst-selling passenger vehicles (priced under R500 000).

  • teofli

    Dear Ford SA
    I bet you that most South Africans will think twice before buying any Ford, not because they suddenly think that all Ford cars are bad, but simply because they know you do not give a toss about your customers. No automobile company in SA has had a similar disaster as you have had with the Kuga, and we do not know how they would react. Your reaction to the Kuga problem has however been deplorable and has been a brand killer….for me anyway.

  • piet v M

    YES FORD YOUR HANDLING OF THE FORD KUGA PROBLEM WAS A AWESOME DISASTER I WILL NEVER BUY A FORD AGAIN AND TELL MY FRIENDS NOT TO BUY FORD YOUR CUSTOMER SERVICE IS A TOTAL DISASTER AND YOU DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR CUSTOMERS AND THEIR SAFETY

  • piet v M

    FORD YOUR FORD KUGA/ESCAPE CAUGHT FIRE IN SOUTH AFRICA 50 KUGAS BURNT OUT ONE PERSON DIED YOU TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY A KUGA /ESCAPE BURNT IN AUSTRALIA AND ONE BURNT IN NEW ZEALAND YOUR EVEREST BURNT IN AUSTRALIA AND RANGERS BURNT IN AUSTRALIA AND FIESTAS FIGO IN NELSPRUIT BURNT AND ONE FOCUS BURNT LOOKS LIKE ALL YOUR CARS AND BAKKIES CATCH FIRE AND YOU TELL CUSTOMERS IT IS THEIR AND THE INSURENCE PROBLEM

  • piet v M

    • Nkanyamba

      New Ranger has a lot more problems than just electrical. The previous shape Ranger however, especially the 2500 TD, is bulletproof and goes forever. Pity about the new one.

  • piet v M

  • piet v M

  • Boerseun

    Well they have lost me as a customer I don’t care how many people buy your cars I will do everything in my power to convince anyone wanting to buy a Ford not to buy it. They handled this situation like morons they don’t care about anything accept money. I for one won’t buy another Ford ever again. Just need to get rid of my worthless Kuga first.

    • piet v M

      boerseun buy a toyota fortuner or a rav

      • Boerseun

        Problem with the Fortuner is, its a thief magnet, and I want something bigger so the RAV won’t do it. I will wait for a couple of months see what comes out, if nothing new cathes my eye, maybe look at the discovery sport(yes I know all the land rover jokes) or maybe the Merc GLC, I like the look of it so I will see what happens.

        • piet v M

          try the hyundai tucson great SUV or hyundai santa fe

          • Boerseun

            I hear you will have a look, friends of ours bought a IX35, its 3 years old and she can’t get more than R120k for it so I will have to do some research before I buy something else.

    • piet v M

  • marius_scheepers

    @Boers3un:disqus, yes they didn’t handle the situation very well, and we don’t have much to compare with regarding recalls in SA, but I have to say I am very satisfied with my Kuga, even though it is not an affected model. A lady I know drives an affected model and she is very happy with the service she received after taking her car in, so it probably depends to which dealer you take the car.

    @pietvm:disqus, please don’t shout so much. Also, using punctuation will make it much easier to read and understand your ranting. Looking at your profile pic though forces me to ask though, do you like the Datsun GO?

    • piet v M

      the datsun go doesnt catch fire like your kuga and the ford mustang have a 2 star NCAP crash rating and your kuga is now worthless

      • Boerseun

        Sorry Piet the Dutsan go scored 0 stars, not really the car I would go for if you are safety conscious. http://www.globalncap.org/global-ncap-calls-for-urgent-withdrawal-of-datsun-go/

        • piet v M

          if you drive carefully youll never get in an accident 99% of accidents happens because the two drivers behind the wheels were idiots

          • Boerseun

            No I agree 100% why then bring up the Mustang NCAP rating in so many of your comments does the same rule not apply with the mustang?

      • marius_scheepers

        @pietvm:disqus, as said, my Kuga is not affected by the recall and yes, I understand the value dropped, but I don’t buy a new car every few years, I keep them to drive them. Your Datsun doesn’t catch fire, yes, but also don’t crash it, which is what we all try to do right? What’s with the Nissan advertising, keep to the topic.

    • piet v M

  • Boerseun

    @marius_scheepers:disqus I also drive an unaffected Kuga, and don’t get me wrong its a wonderful car I honestly love it. But the problem I have is that Ford has remained quite the whole time, I have raised questions about second hand value on their FB page, and they simply delete these comments. So i resorted to mailing them, and again they refuse to respond. I can assure you these questions were asked politely and without bad language. So this now makes me wonder, lets say I buy a Everest (which is what I wanted to buy later this year) and I have a problem, lets say the turbo blows up. Will Ford treat that situation the same way, by ignoring me and avoiding any direct questions because they care so little. My Fiance drives a Fiesta and she also loves the car, so we do…..well did love the brand. I just can’t help but feel that Ford will leave you for dead when you need them most. This is my opinion and perhaps a very negative one, maybe I am pessimistic about the whole thing. But I want to support a brand that will support me if needed. Ford has achieved the opposite for me.

    • Nkanyamba

      Agreed. I was a big time Ford supporter, until this latest fiasco (it started with all the gearbox and engine replacements on the new shape Ranger, which pointed to QC issues, along with Mazda SA MD in CAR magazine hinting at QC issues on the local Ranger production line and the fact that he couldn’t wait to end local production of the BT50 on the shared Ranger/BT50 line at Silverton, and import BT50’s directly from Japan, which is what’s happening now).

      I’ve enjoyed owning excellent Ford products, from Sierra’s (2x), Telstar, Mondeo’s (2x) through to Mk II Focus (Brilliant car!), and always had good after-sales support from Ford in those days (up until 2010), probably because nothing ever went wrong on the earlier generation Ford’s.

      But now, these days, sorry for you FMCSA – This is not how you treat customers.

      • piet v M

      • marius_scheepers

        Yes, Ford did have good cars, still do. Like you said, quality control went out the window. I feel Fords are the best value when taking performance and spec into account, but quality needs to be up there as well.

    • piet v M

    • piet v M

  • Nkanyamba

    “grateful for customer confidence”…? Seriously? Now? Months later…? The customers are not “confident” at all. they’re stuck – with their 1.6 litre Kuga’s and can’t get rid of them.

    • piet v M

