Ford says new Mustang is ‘faster than Porsche 911’

Ford says that its facelifted Mustang GT accelerates “faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera”, completing the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) dash in less than four seconds thanks largely to a new Drag Strip mode.

Billed as the “most advanced and powerful” Mustang GT yet, the updated model now makes 343 kW and 569 N.m from its 5,0-litre V8 heart, which can be mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Add the new Drag Strip mode and “optimised traction” courtesy of the custom-designed Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres in the optional Performance Pack, and the ‘Stang suddenly promises to be rather quick off the line.

“Typically, when you shift gears, you give up time,” said Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer, explaining that the new Drag Strip mode is “primarily controlled by the transmission”.

“In Drag Strip mode, the engine torque doesn’t drop when you’re shifting. You get peak engine torque and horsepower straight through thanks to our new Ford-built 10-speed transmission.”

And the smaller, 2,3-litre EcoBoost engine? Well, the four-cylinder mill now generates 231 kW and 475 N.m. In Drag Strip mode with the Performance Package fitted and the 10-speed automatic specified, Ford says the EcoBoost-powered Mustang will run the 0-60 mph sprint in “under five seconds”.