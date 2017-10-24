Ford takes Mustang GT Performance Pack to ‘Level 2’

The Ford Mustang, which was facelifted earlier this year, can be a bit of a handful through the corners when fitted with the brand’s naturally aspirated 5,0-litre V8. But now the “Performance Pack Level 2” for the Mustang GT has been detailed, and it includes a few items to make the vehicle sharper through the bends.

The package includes an aero kit that consists of a front splitter and rear spoiler developed by former NASA aerodynamic specialist, Jonathan Gesek, as well as a set of 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres.

The brand’s MagnaRide adaptive suspension and quicker steering are also part of the package, along with a 67% increase in stiffness for the rear and 12% increase for the front stabilisation bars. The front and rear springs, meanwhile, have been stiffened by 20% and 13%, respectively.

With Performance Pack Level 2, customers will also have the option of fitting a set of Recaro bucket seats upholstered in either cloth or leather.

All of the bits and bobs from Performance Pack Level 1 are thrown in as well, including mild revisions to the chassis, stability control and ABS, six-piston front Brembo brake calipers, a K-brace (replacing the rear seats), a larger radiator and a Torsen rear differential with a 3,73 axle ratio.

The updated Mustang has not yet been officially confirmed for South Africa, but given its local popularity – Ford SA has sold 238 units over the past three months – it’s surely merely a question of when.