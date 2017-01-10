Ford updates F-150 … and finally adds diesel oomph

Yes, we know the Ford F-150 isn’t available on our shores. But there is certainly quite an interest in this beefy bakkie (as well as other hefty American pick-ups) among South Africans.

And now the F-150 – which is part of the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle range for the past 35 years – has been handed a bit of a facelift.

Perhaps more important than the minor styling changes, however, is the addition to the range of a V6 turbodiesel engine, the first-ever diesel engine offered in the F-150.

Yes, three years after the aluminium-bodied F-150 arrived on the scene, a 3,0-litre oil-burner has been added to the line-up. Although Ford has yet to reveal this diesel unit’s exact specifications, it has confirmed that it was “designed, engineered and tested in-house” and will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

There’s also a new 3,3-litre V6 petrol mill on offer, replacing the 3,5-litre V6 as the engine of the base model. The 2,7-litre EcoBoost, 3,5-litre EcoBoost and 5,0-litre V8 engines, meanwhile, are all carried over unchanged to the refreshed range.

Styling revisions include new grilles (which vary according to model), headlamps and bumpers. The F-150 also features six new wheel designs, ranging in size from 17 to 22 inches.

The tailgate, meanwhile, features a deeper accent, while the stamped “F-150” lettering is flanked by new taillamps.

