Ford ‘vows to expedite investigation’ into Kuga fires

Ford Kuga fire
An image of a burnt-out Ford Kuga posted to Facebook by Zwakele Ngqondo-Ngqondo Mncwango.
December 21st 2016Ryan Bubear

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has released a statement following a meeting with Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, saying that the automaker has “vowed to expedite its investigation” into the Kuga fires.

Earlier this week, the automaker’s local arm said that it took the safety of its customers “very seriously” as more reports of SUVs bursting into flames hit social media.

Now the NCC has confirmed that Ford has pledged to conduct safety inspections on Kuga vehicles sold in South Africa.

“The inspections will form part of precautionary measures instituted at the behest of the NCC after serious allegations of engine overheating on the Kuga vehicle surfaced in the media in recent weeks,” the regulator said in a statement.

The NCC added that it had not “to date” received any complaints from consumers about the Kuga.

“The company has vowed to expedite its investigation into engine overheating incidents and will report back to the NCC with its findings by end of February 2017,” the NCC statement added.

The regulator furthermore said that Kuga owners could take their vehicles to a nearby Ford workshop or dealership for “a free safety inspection”, adding that Ford itself had urged consumers with related concerns to contact its customer service helpline on 0860 011 022 for advice or assistance.

“The company has also undertaken to work closer with the NCC to bolster its recall protocols. The NCC will continuously monitor the situation closely.”

  • Mattewis Kat

    What’s the point of the “free safety inspection”? Mr. Nivesh Sewpersadh’s Kuga burst into flames after being assured by Ford that his vehicle was safe to drive. I’m planning to travel over 2000km with my Kuga over the next 10 days, and the only peace of mind I have now is that I won’t be getting drowsy behind the wheel!! I have both an automatic center-punch and a roof-bolt punch in the console between the front seats just to be sure I can shatter a window if I have to.