Fresh Abarth 595 range hits SA: here’s how much…

Fiat Chrysler Automobile says it has “bolstered” its local Abarth range with the arrival of the facelifted Abarth 595 line-up.

The 595 derivatives, of course, are based on the Fiat 500 and join the recently launched Abarth 124 Spider.

In South Africa, the Abarth 595 will be available in three derivatives: 595, 595 Turismo and 595 Competizione. In addition, both hard-top and cabriolet body styles will be on offer.

All Abarth 595 derivatives are again powered by Fiat’s 1,4-litre T-Jet engine (albeit it various states of tune, with a little more oomph for each version), linked to either a manual transmission or a sequential robotised automatic transmission.

The standard Abarth 595 engine now makes 106 kW and 206 N.m, while the 595 Turismo mill produces 121 kW and 230 N.m. And the range-toping 595 Competizione unit? Well, this version now churns out 132 kW and 250 N.m.

The 595 Competizione sees off the obligatory sprint to 100 km/h in a claimed 6,7 seconds when fitted with a manual gearbox, and two-tenths of a second slower with equipped with the robotised auto.

Styling choices include 15 exterior paint colours (available in various schemes, such as solid, metallic and bi-colour), an array of decal sets and 11 wheel choices (either 16 or 17 inches). All models feature a three-year or 100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

When specified with a manual transmission, the flagship Abarth 595 Competizione can also be had with a mechanical limited-slip differential (as part of a Performance Pack that includes 17-inch Supersport wheels and Sabelt leather/Alcantara seats with carbon-fibre shells). The automaker says the Abarth 595 Competizione version has been imported “in limited numbers”, with additional cars to become available on special order.

Pricing:

Abarth 595: R299 950

Abarth 595 Cabrio: R339 950

Abarth 595 Turismo: R369 950

Abarth 595 Turismo Cabrio: R409 950

Abarth 595 Competizione: R443 950

Abarth 595 Competizione Cabrio: R483 950