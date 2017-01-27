Fuel price hiked … but not by as much as expected

The Automobile Association says that although South Africa’s fuel prices will increase in February, the hike will not be as hefty as expected, thanks to the rand staging a comeback against the dollar in late-January.

The AA was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“International oil prices remain near their recent highs, but the rand has strengthened around ten cents against the US dollar since January 15,” the AA said.

“This has caused a marked improvement in the fuel price picture since mid-month.”

Petrol is expected to cost 30 cents a litre more, diesel 22 cents, and illuminating paraffin 16 cents, but the AA warned motorists not to rely on a softer fuel price position in the medium term.

“International oil prices have been on an upward trend since the start of December 2016,” the AA said.

It added that uncertainty still exists about where oil will find its new price equilibrium when the OPEC production cuts start to filter into the global economy, and pointed out that the rand remains vulnerable to “political and economic shocks”.

“We advise motorists to create as much space as they can in their household budgets to accommodate possible future fuel price hikes,” the AA said.