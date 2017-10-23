G-Power goes to work on the BMW 540i and M550d

Does the new BMW M5 have a little too much power for your liking? Well, G-Power has turned its attention to two slightly tamer versions of the 5 Series, giving each a bump in performance.

Thanks to the G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 V1 ECU module, the 540i’s peak outputs from its B58 turbocharged 3,0-litre straight-six engine has been increased to 294 kW and 540 N.m of torque, thus making it 44 kW and 90 N.m more powerful than standard.

The B57 quad-turbo 3,0-litre straight-six diesel from the M550d, meanwhile, gets a similar power increase thanks to the module. This tuned version now pushes out 290 kW and 860 N.m of torque (an increase of 44 kW and 100 N.m).

The G-Power-fettled 5 Series appears to be equipped with the Munich-based brand’s Sport Line trim, if the front and rear bumper styling is anything to go by. Additionally, the premium sedan has been fitted with a set of Hurricane RR ultra-light forged 20-inch alloy wheels (21-inch versions are available as an option).