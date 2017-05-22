G-Power reveals the 529 kW M3 GT2 S Hurricane…

The E92 BMW M3 was replaced a while ago by the F32, but for some reason G-Power has decided to create a very track-focused package for it. This includes extensive mechanical and suspension upgrades, not to mention that extra-wide body-kit. The result? The M3 GT2 S Hurricane.

The body-kit in question is fashioned from carbon-fibre and serves to cut the M3 GT2 S Hurricane’s overall mass and improve both cooling and downforce.

Inside, you’ll find a full roll-cage, which replaces the rear seats, while sound insulation and some cabin equipment have been binned in favour of swathes of Alcantara.

The M3 GT2 S Hurricane retains its V8 engine, but its displacement has been increased to 4,5 litres, while also gaining a set of lightweight forged pistons and connecting rods as well as a fully balanced long-stroke forged crankshaft, not to mention an SK III RR supercharger.

The end result is a power output of 529 kW and 650 N.m of torque, which translates to a claimed 0-200 km/h time of 9,8 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h.

To make it more capable through the corners, the M3 GT2 S Hurricane has been fitted with G3M-RS coilovers, uniball joints for the front and rear axle and a limited slip differential. A set of 295/30 ZR19 front and 325/30 ZR19 rear trackday Cup tyres is also included.

Stopping power is improved by means of a racing braking system with six-piston front and four-piston rear ceramic discs. To make the M3 GT2 S Hurricane even more trackday friendly it also gains a race pneumatic lift system, an integrated fire extinguisher and compressed air jacks for quick wheel changes in the pits.

The cost of all of this? Some €292 883 (about R4,4-million)…