G63-based Brabus 850 Buscemi goes big on bling…

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class isn’t exactly short on character in standard guise. But that hasn’t stopped Brabus from creating the 850 Buscemi Edition, with a little input from American footwear designer, Jon Buscemi.

Based on the G63, this daring widebody conversion also gains the obligatory dose of extra power.

Buscemi went all-out giving this special edition his personal touch, adding gold accents to the rocker panels, spare-wheel cover and 23-inch Monoblock forged alloy wheels.

In the cabin, you’ll find yet more gold trim, this time applied to the steering wheel, gear selector, air vents and various other elements. The seats have been reupholstered in premium leather, complete with red stitching and “Brabus 850” branding. The same scheme is used for the floor mats, while the interior revisions are completed by the addition of a Rolls-Royce-like “starry sky” headliner.

The twin-turbo V8 engine in the Brabus 850 Buscemi Edition has been increased in displacement from 5,5 to 6,0 litres, and now delivers 625 kW and 1 450 N.m. Mated to a seven-speed transmission, this allows the titan to blast from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 4,0 seconds, before topping out 260 km/h. Have a peek under the bonnet and you’ll notice gold heat reflectors on the carbon intake and boost pipes.

Seeing that this is an edition designed by Jon Buscemi, the vehicle also comes with two pairs of his popular sneakers and a tailor-made luggage set, bearing Brabus 850 branding and sharing the vehicle’s colour scheme.

How much, you ask? All in, the special-edition Brabus will set you back €410 000 (that’s about R7-million) … before any optional extras.