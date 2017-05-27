German tuner slammed this Audi Q2 to the ground

A little while ago, Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt played host to a Q2 challenge that called on German tuning houses to customise the light crossover. The Q2 pictured here is AH Exclusive’s submission, which is currently fighting it out with projects by Dumped and K-Custom.

While all of the panels, roof-racks and roof-box are original Audi parts, AH Exclusive swapped the standard wheels for a set of powder-coated Vossen Forged ML-R2 alloys. And, as you would no doubt have noticed, the Q2 in question has also been fitted with an H&R super-deep coilover system (likely set to its lowest height).

Performance hasn’t been upgraded, but the Q2 does get a set of uprated RS brakes, some bits of carbon-fibre inside, two-tone Recaro bucket seats and – a little oddly – a rear roll-cage.

Watch the video below for an inside-and-out look at AH Exclusive’s rather exclusive little Audi Q2…