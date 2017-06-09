German tuner turns BMW X6 M into a super-SUV…

In standard form, the BMW X6 M is one capable performance crossover, thanks largely to its throaty twin-turbo 4,4-litre V8. The tuners over at Manhart, however, thought that this machine could do with a bit more power. The result is this, the BMW MHX6 700.

The tuned X6 has been fitted with a relatively subtle body kit, which Manhart claims will provide an aerodynamic advantage. The update includes a new bonnet with extra air intakes, spoilers front and rear, and a diffuser round back. All of these components are fashioned from carbon-fibre.

The X6 M also gains an H&R coilover suspension kit, giving the SUV a lower stance. This is accompanied by a set of 295/30 ZR22 front and 335/25 ZR22 rear tyres wrapped round a set of Concave One alloy wheels.

As far as performance is concerned, a software update sees the BMW MHX6 700 delivering 522 kW and 900 N.m (up from 423 kW and 750 N.m) to all four wheels through the standard eight-speed Steptronic torque converter transmission.

To give it more of a characterful sound, the crossover has furthermore been fitted with a stainless steel muffler (with flap control), larger tailpipes and downpipes with 300-cell catalysts.

Manhart hasn’t revealed any official performance figures for its creation, so we don’t know exactly how much faster it is than the standard X6 M, which boasts a 0-100 km/h time of 4,2 seconds. Still, it’s likely to be well under the 4,0-second mark…