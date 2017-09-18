Get ready for the 2017 Canal Walk Motor Show!

This weekend, Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town will be hosting its annual Motor Show with exhibitors such as Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volkswagen putting their current models on display. Mekor Motors Cape Town will also be giving away a Suzuki Ignis GL valued at R170 000.

Showstoppers set to attend the Motor Show include the Lexus LC 500, Audi R8 and the Ford Mustang Perana. In addition to this, a major local BMW club will be hosting a roof-top park-off.

CAR will also have a presence at the show. Be sure to stop by our stall at the Centre Court and save up to 40% (and get a free gift!) when you sign up for a 12-month magazine subscription.

The Canal Walk Motor Show will take place from 21 to 25 September 2017 throughout the centre.

Here’s how to enter the competition (which will run until 31 October 2017) to win the Ignis: