Giulia toppled! Jaguar claims sedan ‘Ring lap record

Jaguar says that its XE SV Project 8 is now the world’s fastest four-door sedan around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, claiming a lap time of 7:21,23.

That makes it nearly 11 seconds quicker than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio that previously held the unofficial title.

Thing is, the British automaker describes the vehicle that set the lap record as a “production-intent prototype” rather than an actual production car. Semantics? We’ll leave that up to you to decide…

Still, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is an impressive piece of kit. Developed by the brand’s Special Vehicle Operations division, its 5,0-litre supercharged V8 makes 441 kW and 700 N.m, giving the sedan a claimed top speed of 320 km/h.

Just 300 examples will be produced at SVO’s Technical Centre in Coventry, all in left-hand drive configuration.

“The SVO design and engineering team’s mission was to create the most track-focused road-legal Jaguar in history – not only the fastest, but also the most agile,” said Mark Stanton, SVO Director.

“As a result, only the roof and front door skins of Project 8’s body are carried over unaltered from XE and 75% of its mechanical hardware is new. This astonishing Nürburgring Nordschleife record validates the success of such extensive changes.”

Watch the lap below…