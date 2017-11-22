Global NCAP crash-test: SA-spec Datsun GO+

Global NCAP has released the results of its crash-test of the South African-market Datsun GO+ (see other results here).

The Indian vehicle scored a single star for adult occupancy and two for child occupancy protection, while its bodyshell integrity rated as “unstable”. The GO+ features a single airbag, but does without ABS, seatbelt tensioners and Isofix child-seat anchors.

Global NCAP reported that the protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was “good”. The driver’s chest showed poor protection, which goes some way to explaining the one-star rating. The passenger chest received “marginal” protection.

Watch the official crash-test video below, plus some behind-the-scenes footage below that…