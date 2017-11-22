Global NCAP crash-test: SA-spec Datsun GO+

Datsun GO+
The Datsun GO+ undergoes its Global NCAP test.
November 22nd 2017Ryan Bubear

Global NCAP has released the results of its crash-test of the South African-market Datsun GO+ (see other results here).

The Indian vehicle scored a single star for adult occupancy and two for child occupancy protection, while its bodyshell integrity rated as “unstable”. The GO+ features a single airbag, but does without ABS, seatbelt tensioners and Isofix child-seat anchors.

Global NCAP reported that the protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was “good”. The driver’s chest showed poor protection, which goes some way to explaining the one-star rating. The passenger chest received “marginal” protection.

Watch the official crash-test video below, plus some behind-the-scenes footage below that…

  • quidditas

    What price safety? for the price of any of these cheapies one can buy a decently built motor car with a rating of 5 stars. case in point is my 14 year old Citroen C5 with 6 airbags – and max score of 5 stars.