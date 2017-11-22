Global NCAP crash-test: SA-spec Toyota Etios

The Toyota Etios undergoes its Global NCAP crash-test.
November 22nd 2017
Ryan Bubear

Global NCAP has released the results of its crash-test of the South African-market Toyota Etios (see other results here).

Global NCAP reported that protection offered to the head and neck of the driver and passenger “good”. The passenger’s chest showed “good” protection while driver’s chest showed “marginal” protection. The bodyshell was rated as “stable” and “capable of withstanding further loadings”.

Watch the official crash-test video below…

