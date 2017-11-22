Global NCAP crash-test: SA-spec Toyota Etios

Global NCAP has released the results of its crash-test of the South African-market Toyota Etios (see other results here).

The five-door hatchback scored four stars for adult occupancy and three for child occupancy protection, while its bodyshell integrity was rated as “stable”. The Sandero features two airbags, ABS, Isofix child-seat anchors and seatbelt tensioners.

Global NCAP reported that protection offered to the head and neck of the driver and passenger “good”. The passenger’s chest showed “good” protection while driver’s chest showed “marginal” protection. The bodyshell was rated as “stable” and “capable of withstanding further loadings”.

Watch the official crash-test video below…