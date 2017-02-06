Golf GTI Clubsport S goes under the (tuner’s) knife

There are just 400 examples of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S in existence, which makes them rather hard to come by (just look at the asking prices on the local used market for evidence). But that hasn’t stopped a German tuner from offering a styling and performance upgrade for the über-Golf.

Yes, ABT Sportsline reckons the standard figures of 228 kW and 380 N.m are not enough, and now offers an ECU and related software upgrade that boosts peak outputs to 272 kW and 460 N.m.

The VW specialist says the additional power “improves acceleration”, but doesn’t specify the new sprint times. Top speed, though, climbs a handful of units to a claimed 268 km/h.

The styling makeover, meanwhile, includes a different front grille, a subtle body-kit, new side-mirror caps and fresh alloy wheels. New suspension springs and anti-roll bars can furthermore be specified.

ABT says it also has a new kit available for the more common Clubsport variant (which we also looked at here), which takes peak outputs from 195 kW and 350 N.m to 250 kW and 430 N.m.