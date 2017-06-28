Good news! South Africa’s fuel prices set to fallâ€¦

Fuel prices are set for across-the-board drops at month end, says the Automobile Association of South Africa.

The AA was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The rand remained firm over the past month, apart from a brief reversal caused by the Public Protector’s controversial comments on the role of the Reserve Bank,” the AA said in a statement.

“At the same time, international petroleum prices maintained their downward trajectory. This adds up to a pleasing drop in the fuel price, which will be a patch of good news for many in the current economic conditions.”

Petrol is set to drop by up to 69 cents a litre, diesel by 62 cents, and illumination paraffin by 58 cents.

“The drop in paraffin prices will be particularly beneficial to citizens who rely on this fuel for lighting, cooking, and especially heating, in the winter months,” says the association.

“As ever, even medium-term predictions of the fuel price remain difficult in the current environment of political instability and weak economic conditions. We advise all fuel users to create space in their budgets for price increases if the picture should deteriorate further,” the AA concluded.