Goodbye, leather? Land Rover punts ‘premium fabric’

If you buy a luxury vehicle, you expect leather trim inside, right? Well, Land Rover hopes to change that notion by offering an array of premium fabrics instead.

According to Drive, the British brand will target “ethically minded” buyers with a fresh cloth option in its new Velar.

The Australian publication says the special material – which comprises a wool blend and faux-suede made from recycled plastic – comes from Danish textile specialist Kvdrat.

“The attitude towards animal by-products is changing,” Land Rover design director, Gerry McGovern, told Drive.

“That whole world of luxury is becoming more sophisticated and people are looking for ways to reconcile the way we use the world to create these products, things like fabrics that are more sustainable and have a better sustainable footprint.

“Personally, I’d be quite happy to move away from leather tomorrow. I don’t like that we have to slaughter all those cows to create leather. More importantly, I think that fabric gives the opportunity to create a different look and feel,” he added.

McGovern went on to reveal that, at first, the idea of including a cloth option in a premium vehicle wasn’t exactly universally accepted.

“You wouldn’t believe the anguish the whole idea of having a premium fabric in a car caused, particularly within the marketing group,” he said.

“We’ve been so ingrained within the automotive industry to thinking that when it comes to a premium or luxury product it has to be leather, it has to be real wood. It’s quite a western view.

“Fabric has always been seen as something as low end. The difference here is that it is a premium fabric that has a comparable price to leather.”

Interestingly, earlier this year Bentley also expressed an interest in employing animal-friendly materials in future cabins.