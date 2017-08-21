GWM says it is ‘deeply interested’ in buying Jeep brand

Great Wall Motors has confirmed that it is “deeply interested” in purchasing the Jeep brand, adding that it has reached out to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over a possible deal.

The news comes after a report suggested that a “well-known” Chinese automaker had recently made an offer to buy FCA, with Geely Holding ruling itself out.

GWM’s president, Wang Fengying, told Automotive News that the Chinese automaker had designs on buying the Jeep brand. What a possible acquisition would mean for FCA’s other brands – Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Maserati – remains to be seen.

A spokesperson for GWM added that the Chinese firm had yet to make a formal offer.

“We are deeply interested in the Jeep brand and have paid close attention to it for a long time,” Xu Hui, GWM spokesperson, told the US publication.

“Our strategic goal is to become the world’s largest SUV maker. Acquiring Jeep, a global SUV brand, would enable us to achieve our goal sooner and better.”

Hui added that the automaker was confident it could raise the required funds to purchase Jeep.

“Great Wall has a strong track record in making good profits. We are also listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai. We can make use of our accumulated profits as well as our access to the capital market to make the deal happen.”