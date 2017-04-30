Hartmann blings up Mercedes Sprinter (for camping)

Believe it or not, this flashy van, dubbed the Hartmann Vansports Camper Sprinter, has been kitted out for camping. Yes, German tuning company Hartmann has taken a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 316 CDI Kombi and fitted it with an aggressive body kit and a plethora of handy interior features.

The exterior boasts a custom front spoiler, side-sills and rear apron. It also gains a set of matte anthracite-grey-metallic wheels by Vest, while the entire van has been painted black.

But it’s inside where things get really interesting. The interior benefits from added sound reduction (in both the roof and side-walls), while a modular aluminium floor by Schnierle allows the black Gaucho-leather seats to be reconfigured or even removed.

Alcantara and black microfibre cover the inside of the doors and roof, while the side panels and driver and passenger area make use of black carpet. Door entry strips and pedals are fashioned from aluminium.

As for the camping equipment, the Sprinter has been fitted with a 12-litre sink, a two-plate stove, an 18-litre cooling box, a folding table, two folding beds, a 230-volt connection point and plenty of LED illumination.