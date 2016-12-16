Has BMW created a hologram virtual touchscreen?

BMW says it will reveal a hologram virtual touchscreen concept at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas in January, as part of its “glimpse into the interior of the future”.

Dubbed the BMW HoloActive Touch system, the automaker says the interface serves as a virtual touchscreen. Its free-floating display is operated using finger gestures and confirms the commands with what the driver perceives as “tactile feedback”.

The Munich manufacturer says the system brings together the best of its head-up display, gesture control and touchscreen technologies. In theory, the system affords the user control without any physical contact with materials.

BMW says the image of a full-colour display is generated by “clever use of reflections”, but in this case in free-floating form within the interior rather than through projection onto the windscreen.

The virtual control panel is visible to the driver next to the steering wheel at the height of the centre console, where a camera detects the driver’s hand movements. As soon as a fingertip makes contact with one of these virtual control surfaces, a pulse is emitted and the relevant function is activated, says the automaker.

BMW will reveal more at CES 2017, starting on January 5.