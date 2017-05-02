Has Kia Motors pulled the plug on the Cerato Koup?

A new report out of the United States suggests that Kia Motors has pulled the plug on the Cerato Koup thanks to weak demand.

Known as the Forte Koup in the US, the two-door model has seemingly become a victim of low demand for small vehicles.

“To better align with our customers’ purchasing trends, Kia Motors America will discontinue the two-door Koup following the sell-down of remaining 2016 model year inventory,” spokesperson James Hope told CarsDirect.

So, does this move apply to the global line-up, or just the US market? We’ve reached out to Kia Motors South Africa for clarity on the issue, and will update this story once we hear back.

Locally, the Cerato Koup is offered with a 152 kW/265 N.m 1,6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to either a six-speed manual (R390 995) or a six-speed automatic (R403 995) transmission.