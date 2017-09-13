Has Toyota just quietly killed off the FJ Cruiser?

The quirky Toyota FJ Cruiser has been pulled from a number of major markets – including the United States and Australia – over the past few years. But production at the Hamura Plant in Japan has continued, with the model soldiering on in South Africa and a handful of other markets.

Now, however, the Japanese automaker has hinted that fans should prepare to say farewell to the chunky off-roader for good, with the quiet announcement of a “Final Edition” variant for Japan.

Yes, with news from Frankfurt dominating headlines, Toyota tucked away the announcement of this “special specification” FJ Cruiser in a press release primarily about the re-introduction of the Hilux to the Japanese market.

Set to launch in Japan in mid-October, the “Final Edition” FJ Cruiser features a “special shade of beige” throughout its interior and exterior that Toyota says “creates a distinctive sense of modernity”.

The colour has been applied to the exterior, the seat upholstery and the centre cluster trim, along with added black trim inside and out. Special 20-inch alloys and chunky side-steps are also included.

As before, this model is powered by a 4,0-litre V6 1GR-FE petrol engine worth 200 kW and 380 N.m, linked to a five-speed automatic transmission.

What does this mean for South Africa? Well, we’ve reached out to Toyota SA Motors for comment, and will update this story once we receive feedback.