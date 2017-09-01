Haval H6 C hits SA with turbopetrol power and DCT

Haval has added the H6 C crossover to its South African line-up, with the local range comprising six derivatives.

Pricing starts at R329 900 and runs through to R389 900.

The H6 C measures 4 549 mm in length, which makes it a mere millimetre shorter than a Mazda CX-5. Interestingly, though, the Haval boasts the longer wheelbase (by 20 mm), which comes in at 2 720 mm.

All variants draw their urge from a turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine worth 140 kW and 310 N.m, which the Chinese automaker says translates to a zero to 100 km/h sprint of 9,0 seconds.

Each of the six derivatives sends its oomph to the front wheels – either via a Getrag-sourced six-speed dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox – although Haval says it will bring in all-wheel-drive versions “on special order”.

The H6 C is offered in three trim levels: City, Premium and Luxury. While the base City models make do with two airbags, the other two specification levels boast six apiece.

Standard features across the range include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers. The mid- and top-spec models also each boast an eight-way, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, while the flagship Luxury derivative adds a panoramic sunroof and Xenon headlamps.

All models are covered by a five-year/100 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

Pricing:

Haval H6 C 2,0T City: R329 900

Haval H6 C 2,0T Premium: R339 900

Haval H6 C 2,0T Luxury: R359 900

Haval H6 C 2,0T City DCT: R359 900

Haval H6 C 2,0 Premium DCT: R369 900

Haval H6 C 2,0 Luxury DCT: R389 900