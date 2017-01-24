Have a look at the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible.

Just last week we got to see the facelifted Ford Mustang Coupe. As a follow-up to this, the blue oval has taken the cover off the drop-top variant which will tour various auto shows across the USA before going on sale at the end of this year.

Visually, the Mustang Convertible seems to have fallen inline with the facelift seen on the coupe. It is presumed that this model will use the same soft-top mechanism found on the current shape.

Just to recap, the Mustang Facelift will feature revised versions of the current 2,3-litre EcoBoost engine and the traditional naturally aspirated 5,0-litre V8 mill with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

The models will also feature a new MagneRide suspension to improve its handling capabilities. This addition, however is optional.