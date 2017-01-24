Hennessey Venom GT ends run with a Final Edition.

It’s already been six years since the insane 435 km/h American hypercar was revealed. Since then, only a handful have been built; six coupes and six spyders to be exact. Now, to celebrate the end of this very limited run, Hennessey has revealed a special Final Edition.

With the glacier blue paint, the Venom GT Final Edition also benefits from the biturbo 7,0-litre V8 developing 1 082 kW and 1 745 N.m of torque power output (which is substantially more than the 746 kW it pushed out back in 2010). This power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

It’s unclear just how many Final Editions will be released, although considering that the brand has only produced two models a year, it’s likely that it will stick to that schedule.

The Venom GT will be succeeded by the already rendered Venom F5. Hennessey has not quite confirmed which engine it will use but it has declared that it will deliver 1 118 kW and reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just over two seconds. It also has not confirmed whether it will use a Lotus-inspired chassis once again.