Hennessey vows to dethrone Chiron with Venom F5

Hennessey Performance has confirmed that it will later this year reveal its all-new hypercar, making no bones about the fact that the new model will “take direct aim at the new Bugatti Chiron” for the title of the world’s fastest production series super sports car.

So, what will this apparent Chiron-killer be called? Well, Hennessey has dubbed it the Venom F5, naming it after the fastest and most powerful wind on earth: the F5 tornado.

New from the ground up, the US company says the F5 will boast its “own unique chassis and design, which will help elevate its performance to speeds approaching 300 mph [483 km/h]”.

Bugatti, of course, has yet to reveal the Chiron’s official unlimited top speed, with all models sold limited to 420 km/h. However, the VW Group automaker is confident that the W16-powered Chiron would surpass the 431 km/h achieved by the Veyron Supersport were the limiter to be disabled.

Hennessey, meanwhile, has yet to confirm the F5’s powertrain, although it seems likely a heavily revised version of the 7,0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the Venom GT will be used.

“We are very excited about our F5 and that it brings forth an all-new design and chassis to achieve even higher performance through improved aerodynamics and technology,” said founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

“The best way I can describe the Venom F5 is that it is sophisticated aggression on wheels. We look forward to sharing F5 with the world later this year.”

Interestingly, Hennessey says it has established a new company that will design, develop, build and sell the Venom F5, calling it Hennessey Special Vehicles. This new division will operate on the same campus (just west of Houston, Texas) as the tuning business, which includes proving grounds and the all-important dragstrip.

“This is a new chapter in an all-new book. F5 will be exceptionally American and built in Texas. We look forward to sharing more details about our special hypercar very soon,” said Hennessey.